BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department are investigating an unclassified death that could be a homicide, Officer Truman Fitzgerald says.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the 8400 block of 5th Avenue North at around 8:15 a.m. on reports of an abandoned vehicle that had been there for at least a day. Upon arrival, officers opened the car door and discovered an adult female unresponsive in the vehicle. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced the woman dead.

Preliminary details suggest that the death could be the result of a homicide. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.