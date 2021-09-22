UAH lecturer on leave after being arrested, charged with child pornography in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man is facing 18 counts of possession of obscene matter in Cullman County.

Last Friday, Michael Lee McGinnis was arrested at his home in Huntsville. McGinnis, 41, was a lecturer at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

According to court documents, McGinnis had images of child pornography dating from October 1, 2020 through Sept. 10.

An employee at the Cullman County Detention Center confirmed McGinnis is in jail.

McGinnis has a court appearance scheduled for Oct. 25.

