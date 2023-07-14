TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police have identified a Tuscaloosa man who they said sexually assaulted a University of Alabama female student.

John Threadgill, 24, faces charges of first-degree sexual abuse and third-degree robbery.

Captain Jack Kennedy, commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said the incident happened Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on the UA campus. Kennedy said the assault was captured on video and is violent.

“A female UA student was walking along University Boulevard,” Kennedy said. “A male subject came up from behind her, knocked her to the ground, touched her criminally and forcefully ripped away portions of her inner shorts. He then fled, taking the clothing with him.”

UA senior Carolina Puckett said her heart goes out to the victim of the crime. She and her roommates said they are going to be more cautious when walking alone near campus.

“This is super serious,” Puckett said. “There’s so many times I’ve walked home alone and didn’t think anything of it. I need to be more careful, and we all do. It’s just we need to stay safe with our friends and know their location of your friends at all times and you always travel in groups because you can’t help what’s out there.”

Kennedy said after the violent attack on the victim, Threadgill left Tuscaloosa and traveled to an area of the Auburn University campus. Threadgill was located and arrested Thursday. He faces several charges for eluding Auburn police officers.

“This subject was known to us,” Kennedy said. “He obviously has some issues, and we hope he gets his day in court and he gets the amount of punishment and time he deserves.”

The TVCU told CBS 42 that Threadgill has a history of these types of offenses. In July 2022, he was arrested by the TVCU’s Sexual Assault Section for several counts of first-degree sex abuse for similar acts. Threadgill was currently on bond for these offenses.

When the Auburn charges are resolved, Threadgill will be brought to Tuscaloosa and committed to jail with no bond.