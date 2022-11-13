BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two women were detained Sunday after officers recovered 46 pounds of marijuana in the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

According to Birmingham Police, officers and members of ALEA’s Drug Taskforce Region G conducted a drug investigation after receiving information that a large amount of marijuana was coming into the Birmingham airport.