TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Tarrant Police are asking for the public’s help locating two suspects after a child was shot on August 23.

According to Tarrant Police, a two-year-old female was taken to Children’s Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound around 5:37 a.m. The shooting allegedly happened in the area of Thomason Avenue and Waverly Street in Tarrant.

Taneil Lovette Bolden, mother of the child, and Antonio Dequan Hasberry, who is in a relationship with Bolden, were both interviewed by police following the shooting. After an investigation, Tarrant Police obtained multiple warrants for the arrests of Bolden and Haberry.

Police said Hasberry is charged with attempted murder, assault in the first degree, discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling, felon in possession of a firearm and endangering the welfare of a child. Hasberry has several outstanding misdemeanor warrants as well.

Bolden is charged with assault in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.