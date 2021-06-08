Two suspects in custody after vehicle theft, police chase in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two suspects are in custody after allegedly stealing a victim’s vehicle at gunpoint and leading police on a chase into Ensley.

At 2 a.m. Monday, the Hoover 911 center received a call reporting an armed robbery in the parking lot of The Park at Hoover apartment complex. According to the Hoover Police Department, the victim told dispatchers that two men on foot approached him and demanded his vehicle at gunpoint.

An officer responding to the scene located the victim’s vehicle traveling on Lorna Road. The officer attempted to stop it, but the suspects refused and continued north to I-65. Police initiated a pursuit, but officers lost sight of the vehicle when it exited the interstate. Several minutes after losing sight, they discovered the vehicle unoccupied at the 1500 block of 35th Street in Ensley.

Both suspects were found a short time later and aken into custody without incident.

Tyrone Jordan, 18, and Elijah Rockette, 17, are both charged in this incident with robbery of the first degree. Rockette will be tried as an adult, according to police.