2 persons of interest in homicide investigation of Nicholas Harmon, charged

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — At a hearing Thursday afternoon in the St. Clair County District Court, James Dylon Stewart, 27, of Lester Lane in Pell City and Michael Dale Iervolinio, 32, of Jones Road in Odenville were charged with theft of property first and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
Both subjects were denied bond and had probation revoked in previous charges.
Both men are considered “persons of interest” in the ongoing homicide investigation of Nicholas Sloan “Boo” Harmon, son of the St. Clair County district attorney.
Law enforcement is continuing the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
LATEST POSTS
- Deputies help hitchhiking disabled veteran to doctor’s appointment in Huntsville
- Fans, shops ready for Alabama vs. LSU showdown
- Bloomberg opens door to a 2020 Democratic presidential bid
- Union Pacific’s Big Boy 4014 to lead 4141 Bush train into Central Texas and Brazos Valley
- Mark Your Calendar: Alabama State Missionary Baptist Convention