2 persons of interest in homicide investigation of Nicholas Harmon, charged

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — At a hearing Thursday afternoon in the St. Clair County District Court, James Dylon Stewart, 27, of Lester Lane in Pell City and Michael Dale Iervolinio, 32, of Jones Road in Odenville were charged with theft of property first and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

Both subjects were denied bond and had probation revoked in previous charges.

Both men are considered “persons of interest” in the ongoing homicide investigation of Nicholas Sloan “Boo” Harmon, son of the St. Clair County district attorney.

Law enforcement is continuing the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

