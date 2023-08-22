COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) – A Pelham woman and her co-defendant have been sentenced to 26 years in prison for acts of sexual torture and drug distribution after a victim came forward to the Pelham Police Department (PPD).

Michelle Lee Ratliff was convicted of sexual torture by force, sodomy in the first degree and distribution of drugs to a minor. She received a 26-year prison sentence for these offenses.

Additionally, Michelle will not be eligible for parole or correctional incentive time, also known as “good time,” which means she cannot be released before the entire sentence has been served.

Her co-defendant, Edwin Ratliff, had previously entered a guilty plea and received the same sentence.

“Crimes such as this are a stain on our community and if you commit crimes like this in Shelby County my office will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” said District Attorney Matt Casey. “We are thankful for the victim’s courage in this instance in coming forward.”

The case was investigated by the PPD.