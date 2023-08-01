TENNESSE VALLEY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two residents from the Tennessee Valley have been sentenced in separate child pornography cases.

Jeremy Michael Lee Powell, 25, of Athens, was sentenced to 600 months in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for his involvement in the production of child pornography.

According to court documents, Powell befriended the minor children’s mother and offered to help the mother with childcare assistance and then engaged in sexual acts with her seven and eight-year-old children. Law enforcement discovered 47 sexually explicit images involving the children on his cell phone.

Powell pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography in April 2023.

In a separate and unrelated case, Becky Lynn Burroughs, 46, of Decatur was sentenced to 260 months in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for the distribution and possession of child pornography.

Burroughs was identified by Florida investigators as the owner of an account that was distributing child pornography in an internet chatroom. According to authorities, between March 2021 and September 2021, Burroughs uploaded at least 11 videos, as well as numerous images, of child pornography to the internet.

A forensic review of Burroughs’ cell phone found 10 child sex abuse images and videos.

She pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography in April 2023.