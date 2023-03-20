TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are dead following an early morning shooting in Talladega on Sunday.

According to the Talladega County Coroner’s Office, officers with Talladega Police responded to reports of a shooting at Talladega Downs Apartments around 3:00 a.m.

Officers arrived to discover 22-year-old Montrelle Dontae Johnson and 23-year-old Djuante Nyjuwan Dickerson suffering from gunshot wounds at the location. Johnson was taken to Citizens Baptist Medical Center were he later died from his injuries. Dickerson was transported to UAB Hospital, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Both men were from Talladega.

Talladega Police said a news conference will be held Monday regarding the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.