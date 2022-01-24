Two killed in Reform shooting identified

REFORM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men shot and killed in Reform over the weekend were identified Monday.

According to District Attorney Andrew Hamlin, the Pickens County Coroner identified the victims as 23-year-old Qualyin Smith and 27-year-old Christopher Hill.

Hamlin said Reform Police were called out to Fifth Street Southwest around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in regards to a shooting. Upon arrival, police found Smith and Hill dead in a driveway. Officers with Aliceville, Carrollton and Gordo responded to the scene to assist.

Investigators with the 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and Reform Police continue to investigate at this time.

No arrests have been made.