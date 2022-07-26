CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two juveniles are facing a charge of murder after a man was found in a “hand-dug grave” in Chilton County earlier this year.

According to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call from a caretaker at the Corinth Cemetery regarding a body found near a wooded area east of Alabama Highway 145 on May 5. The partially decomposed body was taken to the coroner’s office for an autopsy where the manner of death was ruled to be homicide.

The victim was later determined to be 71-year-old Thomas Lee Creel, of Jemison.

Over two months later, investigators with the sheriff’s office have arrested two male juveniles in connection with Creel’s death and charged them with murder and 1st degree burglary. The sheriff’s office said the arrests come after hundreds of hours of teamwork with other law enforcement agencies.

The sheriff’s office received assistance from the Jemison Police Department, the Clanton Police Department, the Chilton County Coroner’s Office, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Forensic and Scientific Testing Inc. based in Thorsby, Alabama.