ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting in Etowah County left two people injured Friday night.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an area off of Highway 278 East close to the Calhoun County line around 10:00 p.m. and discovered two men shot.

The sheriff’s office said one of the victims was taken to a Gadsden hospital with serious injuries and the other victim was air lifted to a Birmingham hospital with life threatening injuries.

Authorities said there are numerous witnesses and further information is expected over the coming days.