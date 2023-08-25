VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Two suspects are in custody after police said shots were fired during a chase early Friday morning.

According to Vestavia Hills Police, officers began a car chase around 1:00 a.m. on I-65 that ended in Birmingham. Two suspects were taken into custody after the car chase ended while a third ran from the scene.

Police claim gunshots were then fired during a foot chase for the third suspect. Police did not say who fired the shots.

The police department said no officers were injured in the chase, but did not state if the third suspect was in custody or injured.

No information was provided as to what initially led to the vehicle pursuit.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is leading the investigation into the pursuit and shooting.