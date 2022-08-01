McCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — A husband and wife found dead inside their McCalla home over the weekend were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office Monday.

According to the coroner’s office, 67-year-old Bernice Owens Hulgan and 68-year-old Louis Grant Hulgan were both found dead from gunshot wounds inside a home on Myron Clark Road. The nature of how Bernice and Louis sustained their injuries is unknown.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at this time. The coroner’s office will perform autopsy Monday to assist in determining the nature of their deaths.

