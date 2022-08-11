HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and woman are dead following a murder-suicide in Hueytown on August 9.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Erin Michelle Stout was shot and killed on the 200 block of Notting Hill Circle sometime before 9:00 a.m. The shooting happened during a reported domestic assault.

The coroner’s office said 49-year-old Robert Adaryll Stout later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the 1400 block of Hueytown Road. Robert’s death was confirmed at 9:40 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the Stout’s deaths are being investigated by the Hueytown Police Department.