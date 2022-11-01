BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two suspects are under arrest following a fatal shooting in Birmingham on October 22.

According to Birmingham Police, 43-year-old Marcello Hopson was shot at the Chevron on 64th Street North around 10:00 p.m. Officers arrived to find Hopson sitting in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hopson was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment where he would die from his injuries on October 30.

Evidence gathered throughout the investigation led detectives to acquire attempted murder warrants for 18-year-old Jeremy Lee Hawkins Jr. and 24-year-old Jason Martez Johnson in connection with the shooting. Following Hopson’s death on October 30, detectives were able to obtain capital murder warrants for both Hawkins and Johnson.

Both Hawkins and Johnson are being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond at this time. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact authorities at 205-254-7777.