BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Birmingham Police officers were injured following a car chase Monday.

According to BPD Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, a high speed chase began on Graymont Avenue when an officer spotted a vehicle that had been carjacked. The car sped off before the officer could initiate a traffic stop.

The car was followed by officers until it crashed into concrete barrier in 3000 block of 29th Avenue North. Multiple suspects escaped the car and fled on foot. Officers pursued them and took two suspects in custody.

Two officers, whose names were not released, were injured during the on-foot pursuit. A male officer has a serious hip injury and a female officer received a non-serious injury. Both have been taken to a local hospital.

