BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced Tuesday two arrests connected to a homicide investigation from last year.

James Flannigan, 20, and Kelan Hutchins, 20, have been charged with reckless manslaughter in the death of Nickelas Kristerpher Kelley. Kelley was shot and killed on Sept. 11, 2022, near the 6100 block of Avenue O.

According to BPD, an indictment for reckless manslaughter had been issued for Flannigan and Hutchins last year, as they had been with Kelley prior to his death. Investigators believe that on the night of the shooting, Flannigan and Hutchins had fired shots at an unknown third party, who returned shots that killed Kelley.

Both Flannigan and Hutchins have been booked into the Jefferson County Jail.