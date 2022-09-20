Mugshots of Dillon Paul Lands and Savannah Shae Kirby (Courtesy of Leeds Police Department)

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Leeds Police Department announced the arrests of two individuals charged with drug possession and child endangerment Tuesday.

According to LPD Chief of Police Paul Irwin, officers obtained arrest warrants and a search warrant on Friday following a narcotics distribution investigation in Leeds and Moody. The warrants were served for two individuals located in a hotel room in the Super 8 motel in the 2400 block of Moody Parkway.

Once inside the hotel room, officers took Dillion Paul Lands, 29, and Savannah Shae Kirby, 23, into custody after the search.

Investigators recovered methamphetamines, fentanyl, marijuana, suboxone and numerous items of drug paraphernalia during the search of the hotel room. Both suspects were charged with chemical endangerment of a child due to an infant being found inside the room, who was taken into protective custody.

Lands was charged with three counts each of distribution and possession of a controlled substance, drug

trafficking, chemical endangerment, unlawful possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in custody with no bond.

Kirby was charged with three count of possession of a controlled substance, drug trafficking, chemical endangerment, unlawful possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Moody Police Department assisted with the arrests.