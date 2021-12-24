Two arrested after fatal shooting in early hours of Christmas Eve at Marty’s PM in Southside Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men have been arrested after a fatal shooting in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve.

Birmingham police were dispatched to Marty’s PM in the Southside neighborhood around 3:20 a.m. to a call of shots fired, according to Officer Truman Fitzgerald.

On arrival, officers found two men — one in the business’ entrance and another in the parking lot across the street — suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said in a press release Friday evening.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported both victims to UAB Hospital where one of the men, identified by police as Shaun Rhudy, died from his injuries. The other victim, who has not yet been identified, is still hospitalized with what police have described as life-threatening injuries.

Friday evening, Birmingham police announced the arrest of two men in relation to the shooting.

Alonzo Johnson II was charged with murder and assault and Terrill Huey, Jr. is charged with two counts of hindering prosecution. Both men, police said, are in the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that management at the business did not allow

the suspect (Alonzo Johnson II) into the establishment due to a past incident,” police said in a statement. “Alonzo Johnson II was then involved in an altercation in the parking across the street when shots were fired. Shaun Rhudy, along with the second male victim, was struck by gunfire; Shaun Rhudy was fatally wounded. Alonzo Johnson II then fled the scene after a vehicle picked him up from the location.”

Police said the arrests would not have been made “if it wasn’t for the help of so many concerned community members.”