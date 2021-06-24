Two arrested after body found in Huntsville’s Five Points neighborhood

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people are facing charges after a woman’s body was found Thursday morning in the Five Points neighborhood of Huntsville.

Joseph Stack, 44, and Quartney Smith, 36, are both charged with abuse of a corpse in connection with the discovery of Laekyn Steelman’s body.

Huntsville Police said Laekyn Steelman’s body was found in a wooded area in Five Points.

Steelman’s body was found around 8 a.m. in a wooded area in the area of Maysville Road and Clinton Avenue.

Huntsville police said they believe Stack, Smith and Steelman, 28, were engaging in illegal drug activity over the weekend at a home on Sutcliff Drive when Steelman overdosed. Stack and Smith are accused of dumping Steelman’s body where it was found Thursday morning.

Steelman was reported missing by her mother on June 19, police said.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill said the state forensic lab would perform an autopsy this week.

Smith’s bond was set at $15,000. Stack also was charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespassing, according to online jail records. He was jailed on $16,000 bond.