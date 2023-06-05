JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Twin brothers, who are facing multiple charges, were taken into custody Monday morning in connection to a shooting that left a 17-year-old girl dead.

According to JCSO, personnel from the U.S. Marshals Gulfcoast Fugitive Task Force observed Ke’Autay Fuller enter an apartment in the 6500 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Fairfield at around 9 a.m. when they took him into custody. A short time later, deputies were allegedly able to contact and negotiate the surrender of his twin, Ke’Andre Fuller. He was taken into custody at around 11:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Milstead Road in Fairfield.

The twin brothers were wanted for the shooting death of 17-year-old Tatyanna Sherese Hanah. Hannah was killed on May 29 in the 5100 block of Hillside Drive in Fairfield. The shooting occurred two days after the May 27 shooting death of 15-year-old Jani Barker. The suspect in that case, a 15-year-old male, whose name is not being released, is the brother of the Fuller twins.

They were both charged with capital murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and three counts of attempted murder. The capital murder charges carry no bond.