Twin brothers charged with Center Point murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Sunday, twin brothers were arrested and charged with murdering a man in Center Point.

Zamir and Zaden Jones, both 20 years old, were charged in the murder of 19-year-old Christian Dewayne Smith following a shooting in the 1600 block of 2nd Street NE, where Jefferson County deputies found Smith should several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“According to reports, Smith went to Zamir and Zaden’s home to confront Zamir regarding allegations surrounding a separate incident involving one of Smith’s family members,” a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office stated. “The two then opened fire on Smith, killing him.”

The Joneses are being held in the Jefferson County Jail, each being held on $50,000 bond.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances leading up to the the shooting.