TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting death of a Tuskegee University football player.

Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan tells local news outlets that police found 20-year-old Reginald Tyrone Summage Jr. of Montgomery dead in parking lot Friday after responding to a call about a shooting.

Jordan says police are trying to confirm that Summage was trying to break up a fight at an off-campus party when he was shot. Police charged 21-year-old Marquavius Lee Debro of Tuskegee with murder.

Debro is jailed in Macon County with bail set at $150,000. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.