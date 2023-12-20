TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa woman has been charged with defrauding the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and laundering the proceeds.

On Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Carlton L. Peeples announced that 46-year-old Tarnisha Doss Harrell had been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.

Her charges come after a twelve-count indictment was filed in the U.S. District Court.

According to the indictment, from July 2020 through June 2021, Harrell applied for and received two fraudulent PPP loans. Then, she conspired with four other Tuscaloosa residents to apply for an additional six fraudulent loans, which she shared the proceeds of. The eight loans totaled $603,976.

Her applications contained material misrepresentations and she supported her applications with falsified and fraudulent documentation.

If convicted, Harrell faces up to 20 years in prison.

The FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan “Jack” Harrington is prosecuting the case.