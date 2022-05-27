TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police responded to a domestic incident call early Friday morning, resulting in charges involving attempted murder and driving under the influence.

At 12:30 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 3000 block of Green Grove Lane Northeast. Officers arrived to the scene of an argument between Lachrisha Fitzpatrick, 34, and her 29-year-old boyfriend. According to the TPD, Fitzpatrick armed herself with a knife during the argument. Her boyfriend, who identity has not been released by police, then armed himself with a handgun and left their residence.

Fitzpatrick then reportedly got into a vehicle and began driving toward her boyfriend as he left the scene. As she tried to run him over, the man fired gunshots to try to stop Fitzpatrick. According to police, Fitzpatrick received a minor injury and left the scene, until to return a short time later. She was then charged with attempted murder and driving under the influence.

Fitzpatrick is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $55,000 bond.