Tuscaloosa woman charged with abusing 6-month-old baby

TUSCALOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa woman has been charged with abusing a 6-month-old baby to the point that they required life-saving measures after being found unresponsive.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 3000 block of 35th Avenue regarding a report of an unresponsive child. Tiffany Washington, 30, advised that she found the child unresponsive and began CPR. Members of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded to begin an investigation.
Washington, who was the child’s caretaker, was later arrested and charged with first-degree assault and aggravated child abuse. Her bond was set at $90,000. Additional charges could be brought.
