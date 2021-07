TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department has arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing one of her family members multiple times last week.

Diamond Noland, 20, was arrested Friday after the victim reported to police that they were stabbed at the Cresent East Apartments earlier that day.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Noland has been charged with attempted murder and is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $30,000 bond.