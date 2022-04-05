Victoria Yelder (Courtesy Tuscaloosa Police Department)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman is facing several drug charges after West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents found many illegal drugs at her home Monday.

Agents arrested Victoria Lashun Yelder, 43, after executing a search warrant at a home in

the 2600 block of 24th Street in Tuscaloosa. They recovered one pound of marijuana, three pounds of edibles suspected to contain THC, three grams of cocaine, 275 MDMA (ecstasy) pills, 50 Xanax pills, 40 oxycodone pills, 25 morphine pills, $700 cash and digital scales.

Yelder was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, trafficking morphine, trafficking Oxycodone, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and five counts of failure to affix a tax stamp.

Yelder is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $167,500 total bond.