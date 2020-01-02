Tuscaloosa VCU searching for possibly armed Lakeview suspect

LAKEVIEW, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit needs the public’s assistance in searching for suspect 57-year-old Carl Evans Boyd. This comes after Lakeview police officers found 49-year-old Carla Fluker Mack dead in her residence.

The incident happened on New Years Day at approximately 5 p.m. when the Lakeview Police Department responded to the 21000 block of Tammie Drive on a shooting call. When they arrived they found Mack shot and pronounced her dead on the scene.

According to the Tuscaloosa VCU, witnesses stated that Mack had recently broken up with her boyfriend, Boyd. Witnesses also stated that Boyd came to Mack’s residence shortly before 5 p.m. and went into her bedroom. They heard some type of commotion and saw Boyd leave. Witnesses then located Mack suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators obtained a murder warrant on Boyd. He has not been located.

How to identify Boyd:

He is from the Birmingham area.

Boyd was last seen driving a 2015 Blue Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing Alabama tag LBA028.

He is a black male

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 215lbs

Last seen outfit: A dark gray and black block pattern T-shirt and pants, black glasses and a black army hat

Boyd may still be armed.

If anyone has information on Boyd’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to call their local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

