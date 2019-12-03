Tuscaloosa VCU investigating after Central Church of Christ was shot into

Breaking News
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit reports that Sunday at approximately 8:20 p.m., the back entrance of a church was shot into.

A small four-door car, described to possibly be marroon or similarly colored, stopped adjacent to the Central Church of Christ located on the 300 block of Hargrove Road in Tuscaloosa. Kennedy states that the occupant fired one round into one of the back entrances of the church then left the scene.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department initially responded to the scene, but the case has since been assumed by the violent crimes unit.

The shooting is under investigation.

If anyone has information related to this incident, they are urged to contact the violent crimes unit at 205-464-8690 or call the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121.

