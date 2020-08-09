Update: Tuscaloosa man shot and killed his wife

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

According to a message from Cpt. Jack Kennedy from the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, at approximately 4 a.m. officers responded to an address off of Poplar Springs Road in northeast Tuscaloosa County.

Kennedy said upon arrival, officers discovered a woman suffering from “visible traumatic injuries.” The victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Sheppard. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Her husband, 42-year-old James Sheppard was found and detained by police.

Sheppard admitted to shooting his wife.

The possible motives are still under investigation. James Sheppard has been charged with murder and committed to the county jail.

