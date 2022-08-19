TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Seven people were arrested in Tuscaloosa and charged with several federal gun crimes, including illegally buying guns from one another.

Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department worked with agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, resulting in seven arrests on federal gun charges. Three of the arrests involve defendants who participated in straw purchase schemes, which are the illegal purchase of a firearm by one person for another. Police say these schemes are one way for firearms to enter the illegal market.

The following defendants are facing federal charges as a result of recent investigations:

Deon Detrail Hamler, 33, and Devon Demarcus Hamler, 24, are charged with conspiracy to illegally obtain a firearm. Additionally, Deon Hamler is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and Devon Hamler is charged with making fictitious statements during the purchase of a firearm. Investigators found that Devon Hamler purchased a handgun for Deon Hamler at a Tuscaloosa gun store on April 20, unlawfully stating that he was purchasing the weapon for his own use. Deon Hamler is a convicted felon and is barred from purchasing or possessing a firearm.

Christopher Desean Briggins Brazzell, 25, is accused of making a false statement while acquiring a firearm. Brazzell claimed he was purchasing a weapon for himself on Jan. 31. Investigators determined Brazzell made the purchase of the assault-style rifle for a convicted felon.

Devante Stephens, 24, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. TPD officers responded to the DCH parking deck on March 21 on reports of a man pulling on car doors. He led officers on a pursuit that ended in the backyard of a 17th Street residence. Officers located a weapon in his vehicle.

Darryl Lee Chandler, 38, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Officers arrested him during a traffic stop on Jan. 12 and located a pistol in his possession.

Derris Devon Sledge, 50, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force located a semi-automatic weapon and ammunition while executing a search warrant at his residence on Jan. 8.

Christopher Demondre Callaway, 40, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was arrested Jan. 8 after breaking into a woman’s home, threatening her with a gun and then running from police who were called to the scene by neighbors.

The cases were presented to a federal grand jury that returned indictments.