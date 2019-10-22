Tuscaloosa Police Violent Crimes Unit investigating body found in car

10.22.19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 is heading to the scene of a death investigation in the 1900 block of 11th Avenue.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue responded to the location at 7 a.m. after receiving a call of a deceased person inside a vehicle.

When crews arrived, they located a 33-year-old male. Foul play is suspected.

This is an ongoing investigation.

