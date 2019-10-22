TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 is heading to the scene of a death investigation in the 1900 block of 11th Avenue.
The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue responded to the location at 7 a.m. after receiving a call of a deceased person inside a vehicle.
WATCH: Body found in car
When crews arrived, they located a 33-year-old male. Foul play is suspected.
This is an ongoing investigation.
For the latest, follow our Tuscaloosa reporter, Tim Reid on Twitter. Updates will be added to this article when they are released.
Latest Stories
- Woman sees ex-boyfriend with new girlfriend, rams woman with car, police said
- Final trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ released
- Churches raise money, wipe out $5M in medical debt for families
- Tuscaloosa Police Violent Crimes Unit investigating body found in car
- For $80 you can dress up as a Popeye’s chicken sandwich