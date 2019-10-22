Tuscaloosa Police Violent Crimes Unit investigating body found in car

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 is heading to the scene of a death investigation in the 1900 block of 11th Avenue.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue responded to the location at 7 a.m. after receiving a call of a deceased person inside a vehicle.



WATCH: Body found in car

BREAKING BODY FOUND IN A CAR BREAKING BODY FOUND IN A CAR: Tuscaloosa Police Violent Crimes Unit investigating body found in carDETAILS:http://bit.ly/2oUqD01 Posted by CBS 42 on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

When crews arrived, they located a 33-year-old male. Foul play is suspected.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest, follow our Tuscaloosa reporter, Tim Reid on Twitter. Updates will be added to this article when they are released.

