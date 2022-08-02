TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One man has been arrested while others are being sought in a shooting that happened outside Spades Restaurant and Lounge in Tuscaloosa last week.

At approximately 1:20 a.m. July 27, officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to the Spades Restaurant and Lounge on a report of a shooting. Officers found a victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to DCH for treatment.

“It was determined that there was an altercation between two groups of people,” a press release from the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit stated. “One group of individuals armed themselves once outside the establishment, and fired multiple rounds at the other group. The victim that was struck was not involved in the altercation and was an innocent bystander.”

Corey Lewis, 24, of Eutaw, was subsequently arrested July 29 and charged with first-degree assault. He was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail, where he was released on $60,000 bond.