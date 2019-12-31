Tuscaloosa police searching robbery 1st-degree suspect

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police are searching for an armed suspect that allegedly robbed a person of their car and purse on Dec. 26, 2019.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to the robbery call in the 400 block of Southwood Trace. The victim told officers that the suspect, armed with a handgun, approached her and demanded that she get out of her gold 2009 Toyota Camry. The license tag for her vehicle is AL tag 2955AF5.

The suspect left the scene in the victim’s vehicle, purse and its contents. According to TPD, he left westbound from the residence at a high rate of speed.

How to identify the suspect:

The suspect is described to be between the ages of 16-22 years old.

He is approximately 6’0″ tall.

He is a black male.

His build is thin and he is of dark complexion.

He occupies a silver Dodge Charger with rims and tinted windows.

Next Steps:

If anyone has information about this crime and the suspect, they are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.

