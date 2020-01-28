Tuscaloosa police searching for theft of property suspect

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is searching for a suspect that is accused of theft of property.

The offense took place on Dec. 12, 2019, when Tuscaloosa police responded to a theft call in the 1500 block of E Skyland Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers were informed that the suspect shown in the security photos (see above image) allegedly took several items from the business without purchasing them.

Tuscaloosa police state that if anyone has information on the identity and the whereabouts of the suspect, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.

