Tuscaloosa police searching for suspect related to robbery on Stillman Boulevard

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The following was released by the Tuscaloosa Police Department:

On October 14, 2019, the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded on a robbery call in the 3100 block of Stillman Blvd.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that a black male suspect entered the business and brandished a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money.

After the suspect took an undisclosed amount of currency, he left in a dark-colored late model Chevrolet Trailblazer that was occupied with three black males.

If anyone has information on the identity of the suspect depicted in the store security photos, please call Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.

Latest Stories