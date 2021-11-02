Tuscaloosa police searching for suspect in Monday’s fatal shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Monday night.

The Tuscaloosa County VCU says Maurice Jones Jr., 20, was found shot to death late Monday night at a home on 11th Court in Tuscaloosa. Captain Jack Kennedy says investigators are searching for suspects and trying to find out why this happened.

“When we arrived on scene, they had one subject who was shot and taken to DCH and was treated but did not survive his injuries once at DCH. We do not have anyone in custody for that, but we are searching for them or anyone who may have witnessed it or is responsible.”

With this case being the 17th homicide of the year in Tuscaloosa County, District Attorney Hays Webb says his office will not tolerate these fatal shootings.

“I think it is tragic anytime anyone is killing people and it is sad for the person who is doing it on one hand and sad but think about the persons whose life’s been taken and then their family who is left to grieve. It makes everyone in the community feel less safe and less stable.” Webb said.

District Attorney Webb is calling on residents to step up and help law enforcement.

“When we deal with the youth who are out here shooting and stuff, all their victims have parents at home and all the defendants have parents at home. I think it’s so important that people take responsibility because there is an incredible amount of our violent crime being committed by youngsters.”

The Tuscaloosa County VCU is asking anyone with information about Monday’s fatal shooting to call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-752-0616.