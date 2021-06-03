Tuscaloosa police searching for suspect in deadly Snow Hinton Park shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened last Saturday at Snow Hinton Park.

Police have capital murder warrants for Davares Rayshun Grayson, 27, also known as “Ray Ray,” for the death of Lorenzo Deairos Graham. The capital murder charge was put in place due to Graham allegedly being killed in the presence of his 1-year-old son.

The case is still active and more subjects may be charged in the future.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact any of the following agencies:

Tuscaloosa Police Department: (205) 349-2121

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office: (205) 752-0616

Northport Police Department: (205) 339-6600

University of Alabama Police: (205) 348-5454

Violent Crimes Unit: (205) 464-8690

Crime Stoppers: (205) 752-7867

Authorities say that any tips may be eligible for a reward.