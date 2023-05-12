TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection to a recent sexual assault.

Emmanuel Ineh, 22, is wanted for first-degree rape. He was last known to be living in the area of the Redpoint Apartments in Tuscaloosa. He is 6-foot-3, weighs 190 pounds and may speak with a Nigerian accent.

Additional photos of Emmanuel Ineh (Courtesy of Tuscaloosa PD).

According to the TPD, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has been investigating a sexual assault this week and believes Ineh is a suspect. Information was developed that there may be additional victims.

Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call their local law enforcement agency. Any possible victims of this suspect are encouraged to contact the TVCU at (205) 464-8690.