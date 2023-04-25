TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred on April 17.

According to TPD, the driver hit a 33-year-old man who was riding an electric bicycle in the 500 block of Skyland Boulevard. The cyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries at the time but is now in stable condition.

Witnesses say they saw the car pull into a Citgo station before leaving the scene. Officers believe it is most likely a 2017 or 2018 red Mustang that lost a headlight and front bumper in the crash.

If you have any information, call 205-349-2121.