TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is looking to identify a man who held up a gas station in town a month ago.

According to the TPD, a man carried a gun into the Circle K on Bear Creek at 2:40 a.m. Nov. 24. Police say he showed the gun before demanding that the clerk give him money.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to call 205-349-2121 or CrimeStoppers at 205-752-STOP (7867).