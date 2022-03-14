TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for two people they believe were involved in the killing of a man and a baby in Tuscaloosa Sunday afternoon.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, 25-year-old Marcus Winston Jr. and a 2-year-old baby were shot while in a yard in the 3000 block of 19th Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Both Winston and the baby, who were not related to one another, died from their injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing a white car with 3-4 people inside who shot at the victims as they drove.

The following persons of interest are being sought in the case:

Deantwone Dante Long, aka “Lil 30”

Kaleria Alicia Gilbert

A third person of interest, Tyrese Laquon Bell, was located by TPD early Monday afternoon.

Anyone who witnessed this shooting or has any information on the whereabouts of the suspects is encouraged to contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690 or the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121.