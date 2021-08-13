Tuscaloosa police searching apartment complex, using helicopters in ongoing pursuit

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers are engaged in a pursuit of a suspect who allegedly violated multiple traffic laws.

TPD reported that at approximately 1:12 p.m. on Friday, a patrol officer attempted to stop the driver of a green Honda Accord for running multiple stop signs and speeding on 10th Ave. The driver refused to stop and continued to drive, reaching speeds of up to 90 miles per hour, until he abandoned the sedan at the dead-end of 11th Ave.

After exiting the vehicle, the suspect ran towards Crimson Student Living where TPD is currently searching units at the apartments with the aid of TPD helicopter pilots.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.