TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department stated it responded to multiple parking complaints and a reported shooting in an area of a parking deck Sunday evening.

The TPD stated callers reported hearing gunshots in the area of the Evolve Tuscaloosa parking deck after 6:15 p.m. Officers responded to the DCH Regional Medical Center emergency room and found a victim who suffered a not life-threatening injury.

Previously, a 911 caller said that around 200 cars had pulled into Evolve Tuscaloosa’s parking lot. The department received a call around 6:15 p.m. about 100 cars racing in the parking lot at Snow Hinton Park. Officers were en route to that location until a caller mentioned the number of cars at Evolve Tuscaloosa.

The TPD noted it received a call from Redpoint Tuscaloosa at 7:30 p.m. that 30 vehicles were parked at its clubhouse and not leaving. Officers were at that location as of 8 p.m.

The police started receiving calls at 5:10 p.m. that about 200 people were driving in and out of the parking lot, which caused problems with parking at DLP Tuscaloosa. There was a pool party with people blocking entrances and exits. After officers responded, vehicles departed the complex.