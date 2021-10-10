Tuscaloosa Police respond after shots fired outside Dairy Queen

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police were called Sunday afternoon on a report of two disruptive customers at a Tuscaloosa Dairy Queen, but before they could arrive, they say that a man fired shots in the air outside the restaurant and a man in the drive-thru fired a gun at the first shooter.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, two women were asked to leave the Dairy Queen on 1091 Southview Lane after causing a disturbance around 1:13 p.m.

They say that a caller was speaking with 911 dispatchers when the women walked to an occupied vehicle in the parking lot. Once at the car, a man exited and fired shots into the air. The restaurant was hit once.

In response to the shots fired, TPD said that a man in the drive-thru exited his vehicle and fired shots at the first shooter. A bullet hit an occupied car in the parking lot and the occupant of that vehicle suffered minor injuries and did not require medical treatment, authorities said.

TPD said that no charges have been made at this time. The Violent Crimes Unit will be conducting an investigation.