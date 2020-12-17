Tuscaloosa police: Man involved in kidnapping case facing unrelated attempted murder charge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man involved in a kidnapping case has been arrested for his role in what could have been a fatal shooting, police say.

According to Tuscaloosa police, a man reported on Dec. 1 that he’d been shot at numerous times while inside his car in the 500 block of 29th Place. He escaped injury, but his vehicle was damaged in the shooting, which took place shortly before 3:40 p.m.

Investigators identified Bruce Thomas, 28, as the suspect in this case. They cited a personal disagreement between Thomas and the victim as the motive. Thomas was arrested Wednesday for attempted murder.

In addition to the new warrant, Thomas had several outstanding court orders to revoke his probation from previous cases involving robbery and kidnapping charges. He is being held on these charges as well, Tuscaloosa Police confirm.