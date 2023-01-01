TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is currently investigating two separate homicides.

According to TPD, officers arrived to the 700 block of 33rd Street East around 11:54 p.m. Saturday night on calls that someone was killed. Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old dead. The victim’s name will not be released for reasons of family privacy. After speaking to witnesses, a 16-year-old was later arrested and charged with murder.

A few hours later around 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning, officers received calls of a different shooting in the 1300 block of James I Harrison Pkwy East. Deshawn Eatmon, 26, was located and had been shot and killed. After speaking to multiple witnesses, Michael Charles, 37, was taken into custody and charged with one count of murder and has a $1,000,000 bond.

The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating both homicides.